Guatemala orders expulsion of abortion ship, crew

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's immigration office says it has ordered the expulsion of a ship run by a Dutch nonprofit organization that performs free abortions onboard in international waters.

The office said Friday it was also expelling the crew. The ship is operated by the nonprofit group Women on Waves.

Guatemalan law prohibits abortion and allows the government to expel foreigners based on perceived risks to national interests, national security or public safety.

Earlier, the Guatemalan military had prevented the group from picking up women for the procedure in the Pacific port of Quetzal, where the ship is located. The military said it was under instructions from President Jimmy Morales to not allow the activity.

The group travels the globe offering abortion services to women in countries where the procedure is illegal.