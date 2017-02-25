WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--RANIERI-LEICESTER

Dignified and charming to the end, Claudio Ranieri breaks his silence after his firing from Leicester by saying that winning the Premier League will make him "smile every day." SENT: 300 words, photos.

With:

— SOC--Leicester-Ranieri — For many, Claudio Ranieri deserved a job for life at Leicester. What he achieved last season, turning a bunch of mostly journeymen and cast-offs into Premier League champions, was the stuff of dreams. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S COMBINED

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn wasn't about to risk another injury, and neither was Mikaela Shiffrin. Along with some of their American teammates, they pulled out of the Alpine combined race because of dangerous conditions. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC--LEAGUE CUP FINAL-MAN UNITED

MANCHESTER, England — Many of the top coaches in English soccer have long viewed the League Cup as a hindrance in their pursuit of grander goals during the season. Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has a different view and this weekend looks to win the trophy for a fourth time. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-ITALY

There's never been so much debate about the worthiness of Italy's place in the Six Nations, so it's hardly ideal timing for the beleaguered Azzurri to be facing title-chasing England in the competition's ultimate mismatch. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY--2024-IOC LETTER

The International Olympic Committee wants to keep considering changes that could result in both the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games awarded in September. An internal letter written by IOC President Thomas Bach's spokesman suggests further adjustments are needed. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 400 words.

With:

— OLY--Budapest-2024 Bid — The Budapest city assembly will vote Wednesday on a motion to withdraw the city's bid to host the 2024 Olympics. By Pablo Gorondi. SENT: 430 words, photos.

GLF--HONDA CLASSIC

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florifda — Ryan Palmer makes seven birdies on another day of ideal scoring conditions at PGA National for a 5-under 65 that gives him a one-shot lead. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

PUNE, India — After a dramatic second say where India collapsed, Australia has the upper hand on day three of a thrilling first test. By Chetan Narula. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

The defending champion Hurricanes from New Zealand play Japan's Sunwolves at Tokyo in the first match Saturday on the opening weekend of Super Rugby. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0900 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Sociedad moves closer to a Champions League spot by defeating Las Palmas 1-0 after a blunder by the home side's goalkeeper. SENT: 130 words.

With:

— SOC--Real Madrid-Varane — Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane could miss the return match against Napoli in the Champions League with a hamstring injury. SENT: 130 words, photo.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — In the absence of top scorers Alassane Plea and Mario Balotelli, title contender Nice found an unlikely savior as Mickael Le Bihan scores twice in a comeback 2-1 win against Montpellier. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 400 words.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

WOLFSBURG, Germany — Midfielder Serge Gnabry scores twice as Werder Bremen moves away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Wolfsburg. SENT: 150 words.

TEN--DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS —

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-seeded Angelique Kerber struggles with a knee injury during a 6-3, 7-6 (3) loss to seventh seed Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 300 words, photos.

With:

— TEN--Rio Open — Second-seeded Dominic Thiem beats Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Rio Open semifinals. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 300 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

— CAR--F1-Ferrari Launch — As Ferrari presents its new Formula One car, its drivers are cautious about how much they can challenge Mercedes. SENT: 370 words, photos.

— SKI--Nordic Worlds — Carina Vogt retains her world women's ski jump title in dramatic style as her main rival falls short with the final jump. SENT: 320 words, photos.

— TEN--Open 13 — Defending champion Nick Kyrgios makes light work of Norbert Gombos to reach the Open 13 semifinals. SENT: 240 words.

— GLF--Joburg Open — Paul Waring leads by one shot after only 12 holes of his second round. SENT: 120 words.

