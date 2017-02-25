Indonesia president lands in Sydney on first Australia visit

SYDNEY (AP) — Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has arrived in Sydney on his first visit to Australia as his nation's leader.

Jokowi and first lady Iriana Widodo landed in rainy conditions on Saturday morning and clutched umbrellas as they greeted Australian officials on the Sydney Airport tarmac.

Improving trade and investment will be a key focus of Jokowi's two-day state visit with plans to finalize a bilateral free trade agreement this year.

The Indonesian president will meet with business leaders Saturday afternoon before a private dinner at Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's harbor-side mansion.

Indonesia has a population of 250 million and is Australia's nearest neighbor after Papua New Guinea. Australia has 24 million people.