Owner of popular pizza chain sentenced in tax fraud case

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The owners of a popular Jersey shore pizza restaurant chain were sentenced Friday for evading taxes and lying to the IRS.

Manco & Manco Pizza owner Charles Bangle was sentenced in federal court in Camden to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised release. His wife, Mary, was sentenced to three years of probation and a $3,000 fine.

Charles Bangle was also ordered to pay $248,560 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

Charles Bangle pleaded guilty in July 2015 to evading taxes on his 2011 tax returns and structuring financial transactions to avoid reporting requirements. Mary Bangle pleaded guilty to knowingly making materially false statements to the IRS.

Manco & Manco Pizza is located in Ocean City and has three pizzerias on the boardwalk and one in nearby Somers Point. The Bangles were employees of Mack & Manco Pizza until they purchased it in 2011. The name was changed in 2012 when the Mackrone family left the business.

Charles Bangle ran the business while Mary Bangle handled payroll and cash, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The Bangles were arrested in 2014 and charged in a 30-count indictment with failing to report nearly $1 million in income over a five-year period. Charles Bangle also was charged with moving $340,000 from business accounts to a personal account in increments of less than $10,000 to avoid bank reporting requirements.

Charles Bangle was given until Sept. 10, after the end of the summer tourist season, to report to prison.