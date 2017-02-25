BC-SOC--English Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/25 06:34
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Queens Park Rangers 2, Wigan 1

Burton Albion 0, Derby 0

Huddersfield 1, Reading 0

Wednesday's Match

Fulham 2, Bristol City 0

Friday's Matches

Birmingham 2, Wolverhampton 1

Blackburn 1, Burton Albion 1

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds

Derby vs. Aston Villa

Fulham vs. Cardiff

Rotherham vs. Brentford

Bristol City vs. Newcastle

Queens Park Rangers vs. Preston

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley

Nottingham Forest vs. Wigan

Reading vs. Brighton

Sunday's Match

Ipswich vs. Norwich

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 2

Oxford United 1, Charlton 0

Chesterfield 0, Millwall 0

Southend 4, Peterborough 1

Saturday's Matches

Southend vs. Gillingham

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Rochdale vs. Peterborough

Bradford vs. Port Vale

Millwall vs. Oldham

Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon

Oxford United vs. Chesterfield

Northampton vs. Fleetwood Town

Swindon vs. Coventry

Bolton vs. Sheffield United

Bury vs. Charlton

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley

Colchester 1, Wycombe 0

Morecambe 1, Newport County 1

Saturday's Matches

Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe

Portsmouth vs. Carlisle

Stevenage vs. Crewe

Cambridge United vs. Barnet

Hartlepool vs. Colchester

Cheltenham vs. Leyton Orient

Crawley Town vs. Wycombe

Blackpool vs. Exeter

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster

Plymouth vs. Luton Town

Yeovil vs. Notts County

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland vs. Everton

Swansea vs. Chelsea

Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Hull

West Ham vs. Watford

Sunday's Matches

Stoke vs. Tottenham

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Monday's Match

Liverpool vs. Leicester

EFL Cup
Sunday's Match

Southampton vs. Manchester United