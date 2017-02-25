Pentagon: Out with 'ISIL,' in with 'ISIS'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The change of U.S. administrations has produced a change of terminology in the war against the Islamic State group.

Out goes the name preferred by the Obama administration: the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL.

In comes the name favored by President Donald Trump: the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

Why?

A Feb. 13 memo from the office of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the switch to "ISIS" makes the Pentagon "consistent with" Trump's language in a Jan. 28 directive in which he called for a new plan to defeat the extremist group.

The term "Levant" that Obama preferred refers to a region larger than today's Iraq and Syria, including Lebanon, Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.