Hewlett Packard Enterprise and JC Penney fall; CoreCivic up

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

J.C. Penney Co., down 40 cents to $6.46

The department store said it will close another 130 to 140 stores as it tries to cut costs.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.70 to $22.96

The company, which sells commercial tech gear to big organizations, cut its profit estimate for the year after reporting weak sales.

American Electric Power Co., up $1.14 to $67.15

Income-seeking investors bought shares of utilities, phone companies, and other high-dividend stocks.

CoreCivic Inc., up $1.03 to $35.03

Private prison operators rose after Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to continue doing business with them.

Bank of America Corp., down 35 cents to $24.23

Banks traded lower Friday as bond yields dropped and interest rates decreased.

Nordstrom Inc., up $2.52 to $46.46

The department store chain reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit with help from strong sales online and at Nordstrom Rack.

Zoe's Kitchen Inc., down $2.67 to $19.79

The fast-casual restaurant chain forecast weaker sales than analysts had hoped.

Foot Locker Inc., up $6.43 to $75.01

The shoe store reported a larger profit than Wall Street expected, with better sales at its older locations.