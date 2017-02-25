Venezuela, Libya again lose UN vote rights over dues debts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Venezuela and Libya have been suspended from voting in the U.N. General Assembly for the second time in two years because of millions of dollars in unpaid dues to the world body.

The Assembly decided this week that six countries would lose their votes in the 2016-2017 session because they're over two years in arrears. Dues vary according to factors including national income.

As of January, the most recent figures available, Venezuela would have to make a minimum $24 million payment to get under the two-year threshold and get its voting rights restored. Libya's minimum payment is $6.5 million.

Sums are far smaller for the other countries: Papua New Guinea, Sudan, Vanuatu and Cabo Verde, formerly called Cape Verde.

None of the nations' U.N. missions immediately responded to inquiries Friday.