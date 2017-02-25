Draft GOP health care bill revamps Obama's health care law

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft Republican bill overhauling the nation's health care law would provide tax credits that grow to $4,000 for people age 60 and up, and let insurers boost rates for older people.

The 105-page document largely follows outlines that Republican leaders have advanced previously of how they'd annul President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with their own programs. It has been circulating among lobbyists and congressional staff.

The draft bill is two weeks old. GOP congressional aides say it is subject to change.

But it provides some new details of their approach. And it shows that Republicans, even in a preliminary way, have begun translating their ideas into legislative language.

GOP leaders hope congressional committees will begin formally writing their legislation next month.