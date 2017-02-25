US to seek extradition of ex-Guatemalan vice president

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United States Embassy in Guatemala says the U.S. government will seek the extradition of former Guatemalan Vice-President Roxana Baldetti and ex-Interior Minister Hector Mauricio Lopez Bonilla on drug trafficking charges.

The embassy said in a Friday statement that Baldetti and Lopez Bonilla were indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Each faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and knowing that it would be imported to the U.S.

The embassy was awaiting the formal extradition request from the U.S. Justice Department.

Baldetti resigned in 2015 and was formally charged last year. She has been in custody on charges of allowing and benefiting from an alleged customs graft scheme that defrauded the country of millions of dollars. Then-President Otto Perez Molina also resigned and has been in custody.

This story corrects that Baldetti resigned in 2015.