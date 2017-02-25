The Washington Post's new motto predates Trump's election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Executives at The Washington Post say they began considering the newspaper's eye-grabbing new motto long before President Donald Trump was elected.

The newspaper began running the phrase "Democracy Dies in Darkness" beneath its online masthead this week. The slogan will begin appearing in the Post's print edition next week.

The Post (http://tinyurl.com/jdegot4 ) reports that employees including editor Marty Baron decided nearly a year ago to adopt a new slogan and "Democracy Dies in Darkness" was one of the first ideas. They considered more "positive-sounding" versions but ultimately went with the alliterative phrase.

Post investigative reporter Bob Woodward has used the phrase in reference to Richard Nixon for years. He says it came from a judicial opinion in a First Amendment case and "it's about the dangers of secrecy in government."

