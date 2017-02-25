Dems invite immigrants to Trump's speech to protest policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have invited immigrants and foreigners to President Donald Trump's first address to Congress. The idea is to put a face on those who could be affected by the Republican's policies.

Lawmakers typically get one guest ticket apice for presidential addresses, as they will for Tuesday's prime-time speech.

The invite often goes to family or friends. This year, Democrats have invited an Iraqi-born doctor who discovered elevated levels of lead in the blood of many children living in Flint, Michigan.

They've also invited a Pakistani-born doctor who delivers critical care in Rhode Island and an American-born daughter of Palestinian refugees who aids people like her family.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois says his guest is someone who has contributed to this country.