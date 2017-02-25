Release sought for immigrant who asked for protection order

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The attorney for a Mexican immigrant woman arrested in El Paso while obtaining a protective order against her allegedly abusive boyfriend has asked a judge for her immediate release.

Irvin Gonzalez's public defender filed a petition saying a Border Patrol agent perjured himself in an affidavit by saying Gonzalez was arrested outside a courthouse though surveillance shows it happened inside.

Lawyer Melissa Untereker says Gonzalez suffers side effects of halting hormone therapy for gender transition because she can't get the medicine while detained.

Gonzalez was arrested Feb. 9 after receiving the protective order.

Documents show Gonzalez filed at least three reports of severe physical abuse and death threats.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Gonzalez has been deported several times and faces a count of illegal re-entry into the U.S.