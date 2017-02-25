Vermont man gets 6 months for shooting horse with arrow

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A 21-year-old Vermont man who pleaded guilty to a charge that he shot and killed a horse with a bow and arrow is going to spend six months in jail.

Quinton Clayton entered the plea Thursday in Vermont Superior Court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful mischief and other charges. He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

Police say that on Oct. 5, Clayton used a stolen bow and arrow to shoot a 24-year-old quarter horse named Bunny.

The Times Argus (http://bit.ly/2mkLQtR) reported that Clayton apologized to the horse's owner Regan Howard and her family. He said he had used drugs the night the horse was shot and he didn't remember what happened.