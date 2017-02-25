BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Feb. 25

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Commerce Department issues its latest estimate of fourth-quarter economic growth on Tuesday, and its estimate of January construction spending on Wednesday. Kroger reports its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

J.C. Penney closing stores

J.C. Penney says it will close between 130 and 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months in a bid to raise its profitability.

CENTERPIECE

Snap to it

As Snapchat's owner prepares to launch the biggest tech IPO in years, investors are asking if it will fly like Facebook or tumble like Twitter.

STORY STOCKS

J.C. Penney (JCP)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

American Electric Power (AEP)

CoreCivic (CXW)

Bank of America (BAC)

Nordstrom (JWN)

Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES)

Foot Locker (FL)

FUND FOCUS

Putnam Absolute Return 700 (PDMAX)

The fund employs an unusual strategy and doesn't depend on how the broader market is doing, but Morningstar says it "hasn't shown it can use the strategy's flexibility to deliver."

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.