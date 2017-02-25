Florida Supreme Court overturns abortion limit at clinic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate has won a battle over whether doctors can perform abortions and sonograms at a Florida health center.

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday overturned two lower-court decisions that would have stopped abortions and sonograms from being performed at the Kissimmee Health Center outside Orlando.

The high court said the trial judge misstated facts, and sent the case back to the lower courts. In the meantime, the procedures at the clinic can take place.

The case originated with a lawsuit from two doctors who oppose abortion and who work at a different office in the same medical complex. The suit focused on property restrictions; 30 years ago the original developer prohibited the complex from being used as an outpatient surgical center.