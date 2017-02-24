Official: Mexico rejected US plan on 3rd-country deportees

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican interior secretary says his government made clear to visiting U.S. emissaries that Mexico will not accept deportees from third countries under any circumstances.

Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said in a Friday interview with Radio Formula that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly asked Mexican officials during their Thursday visit if they would host deportees from other countries while their immigration cases are processed in the U.S.

Osorio Chong says the Mexican government replied it would not.

The interior secretary also said that if the U.S. government tries to pressure Mexico by threatening to withdraw funding from the nearly $2.5 billion Merida Initiative to fight organized crime, Mexico will let that money go.