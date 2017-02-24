|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|25 19
|3
|3
|52
|18
|60
|Manchester City
|25 16
|4
|5
|51
|29
|52
|Tottenham
|25 14
|8
|3
|46
|18
|50
|Arsenal
|25 15
|5
|5
|54
|28
|50
|Liverpool
|25 14
|7
|4
|54
|30
|49
|Manchester United
|25 13
|9
|3
|38
|21
|48
|Everton
|25 11
|8
|6
|40
|27
|41
|West Bromwich Albion 25 10
|7
|8
|34
|31
|37
|Stoke
|25
|8
|8
|9
|30
|36
|32
|West Ham
|25
|9
|5 11
|34
|43
|32
|Southampton
|25
|8
|6 11
|28
|31
|30
|Burnley
|25
|9
|3 13
|27
|36
|30
|Watford
|25
|8
|6 11
|29
|42
|30
|Bournemouth
|25
|7
|5 13
|35
|49
|26
|Swansea
|25
|7
|3 15
|31
|54
|24
|Middlesbrough
|25
|4 10 11
|19
|27
|22
|Leicester
|25
|5
|6 14
|24
|43
|21
|Hull
|25
|5
|5 15
|22
|49
|20
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|4 16
|32
|46
|19
|Sunderland
|25
|5
|4 16
|24
|46
|19
|Saturday, Feb. 25
Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Southampton ppd.
Burnley vs. Hull 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Watford 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 26
Stoke vs. Tottenham 1330 GMT
Manchester United vs. Manchester City ppd.
|Monday, Feb. 27
Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Newcastle
|32 22
|3
|7
|62
|25
|69
|Brighton
|32 20
|8
|4
|54
|26
|68
|Huddersfield
|32 20
|4
|8
|43
|35
|64
|Reading
|33 18
|6
|9
|47
|42
|60
|Leeds
|33 18
|4 11
|45
|34
|58
|Sheffield Wednesday 33 17
|7
|9
|42
|32
|58
|Fulham
|32 14 10
|8
|54
|37
|52
|Norwich
|33 15
|6 12
|58
|47
|51
|Barnsley
|33 14
|7 12
|51
|47
|49
|Preston
|33 13 10 10
|44
|40
|49
|Derby
|32 13
|9 10
|36
|29
|48
|Cardiff
|33 13
|6 14
|45
|47
|45
|Ipswich
|33 10 11 12
|34
|41
|41
|Brentford
|32 11
|7 14
|46
|46
|40
|Queens Park Rangers 33 11
|7 15
|36
|46
|40
|Birmingham
|33 10 10 13
|34
|48
|40
|Aston Villa
|32
|8 12 12
|30
|38
|36
|Nottingham Forest
|33 10
|6 17
|46
|58
|36
|Wolverhampton
|31
|9
|8 14
|38
|42
|35
|Burton Albion
|33
|9
|8 16
|33
|46
|35
|Bristol City
|32
|9
|5 18
|42
|48
|32
|Wigan
|33
|7
|9 17
|30
|40
|30
|Blackburn
|31
|7
|8 16
|36
|49
|29
|Rotherham
|33
|4
|5 24
|30
|73
|17
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Wigan 1, Queens Park Rangers 2
Burton Albion 0, Derby 0
Reading 0, Huddersfield 1
|Wednesday, Feb. 22
Fulham 2, Bristol City 0
|Friday, Feb. 24
Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 25
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds 1230 GMT
Derby vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
Queens Park Rangers vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Brighton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 26
Ipswich vs. Norwich 1200 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Newcastle vs. Brighton 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton ppd.
Derby vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Bristol City vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Sheffield United
|33 19
|8
|6
|59
|35
|65
|Scunthorpe
|32 17
|9
|6
|58
|33
|60
|Bolton
|31 17
|7
|7
|44
|25
|58
|Fleetwood Town
|33 16 10
|7
|47
|32
|58
|Southend
|33 14 11
|8
|51
|40
|53
|Bradford
|33 12 16
|5
|42
|31
|52
|Millwall
|32 14
|9
|9
|47
|40
|51
|Rochdale
|31 14
|6 11
|44
|40
|48
|Peterborough
|33 13
|8 12
|46
|45
|47
|Oxford United
|31 13
|7 11
|38
|33
|46
|Bristol Rovers
|33 12 10 11
|50
|52
|46
|Walsall
|33 11 13
|9
|41
|43
|46
|Charlton
|32
|9 15
|8
|40
|34
|42
|AFC Wimbledon
|32
|9 13 10
|43
|43
|40
|Northampton
|33 11
|7 15
|50
|54
|40
|Milton Keynes Dons 32 10
|9 13
|40
|40
|39
|Shrewsbury
|33 10
|8 15
|34
|45
|38
|Gillingham
|33
|8 12 13
|42
|52
|36
|Oldham
|33
|8 11 14
|21
|33
|35
|Bury
|33
|9
|7 17
|50
|61
|34
|Port Vale
|31
|8 10 13
|33
|49
|34
|Swindon
|33
|7
|9 17
|29
|47
|30
|Chesterfield
|33
|7
|7 19
|31
|52
|28
|Coventry
|32
|5 10 17
|28
|49
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 2
Oxford United 1, Charlton 0
Chesterfield 0, Millwall 0
Southend 4, Peterborough 1
|Saturday, Feb. 25
Southend vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Port Vale vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Oldham vs. Northampton 1945 GMT
Coventry vs. Bury 1945 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United ppd.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bradford 1945 GMT
Gillingham vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
Peterborough vs. Millwall 1945 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Doncaster
|32 19
|7
|6
|61
|38
|64
|Plymouth
|31 19
|4
|8
|51
|34
|61
|Carlisle
|32 15 13
|4
|56
|45
|58
|Luton Town
|32 14 11
|7
|48
|30
|53
|Portsmouth
|31 15
|7
|9
|45
|29
|52
|Exeter
|32 15
|5 12
|51
|35
|50
|Colchester
|32 13
|8 11
|48
|41
|47
|Mansfield Town
|32 12 11
|9
|41
|37
|47
|Stevenage
|32 14
|4 14
|50
|49
|46
|Wycombe
|32 13
|7 12
|39
|40
|46
|Barnet
|32 11 12
|9
|41
|43
|45
|Grimsby Town
|32 12
|8 12
|39
|39
|44
|Cambridge United
|31 12
|7 12
|40
|37
|43
|Blackpool
|31 10 12
|9
|45
|33
|42
|Morecambe
|31 12
|6 13
|40
|47
|42
|Crawley Town
|31 11
|6 14
|38
|49
|39
|Yeovil
|32
|9 11 12
|33
|40
|38
|Crewe
|32
|8 12 12
|35
|46
|36
|Accrington Stanley 30
|8
|9 13
|32
|42
|33
|Notts County
|32
|9
|6 17
|37
|58
|33
|Cheltenham
|32
|7 11 14
|36
|46
|32
|Hartlepool
|32
|7 11 14
|38
|56
|32
|Leyton Orient
|32
|8
|5 19
|35
|50
|29
|Newport County
|32
|5 11 16
|36
|51
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley ppd.
Wycombe 0, Colchester 1
Morecambe 1, Newport County 1
|Saturday, Feb. 25
Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Hartlepool vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Barnet vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Exeter vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT
Morecambe vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
Notts County vs. Plymouth 1945 GMT
Crewe vs. Hartlepool 1945 GMT
Doncaster vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT
Colchester vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT
Carlisle vs. Cheltenham 1945 GMT