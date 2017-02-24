Philippine president's war of words with arrested critic

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's long-running acrimony with his leading critic, opposition Sen. Leila de Lima, has set off sharp verbal exchanges as they have argued over his anti-drug crackdown, which has led to more than 7,000 deaths since last June.

De Lima called the president a "sociopathic serial killer" on Friday as she was arrested on drug charges. He has called her a sex-starved "immoral woman."

Here are some examples of the verbal salvos launched by Duterte and de Lima:

"Liars! Hypocrites!" — De Lima on the credibility of government-backed witnesses whose statements helped put her in jail Friday.

"Here is an immoral woman ... she engages in politicking, posturing." — Duterte, in a speech in August on de Lima's romantic fling with her driver, who was charged along with her with collecting bribes from detained drug lords.

"I am here to exorcise my demon. He wears a crown and sits on a throne now ... His lofty position should not be used to perpetuate his personal evil designs against one woman." — De Lima in a speech after asking the Supreme Court to bar Duterte from getting details about her personal life and using them to degrade her.

"If I were de Lima, ladies and gentlemen, I'll hang myself. Your life has been, not only life, the innermost of your core as a female is being serialized every day. You should resign." — Duterte in an August speech on de Lima's alleged sex video with her lover.

"De Lima, you are finished." — Duterte, in August, citing de Lima's alleged links to detained drug lords.

"Is this a joke?" — De Lima on the alleged links cited by Duterte.