BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — The poison used to kill the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader at a crowded air terminal in Malaysia was the banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent, police say. Eleven days after the deadly toxin was used, they said they would eliminate any possible remaining trace of it from the airport and other locations. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-VX — The banned chemical weapon VX is considered by some experts to be the nastiest of the nasty nerve agents known to exist. With a consistency similar to motor oil, it lingers for long periods in the environment and even a tiny amount causes victims' bodies to flood with fluids, producing a feeling of drowning before death. By Margie Mason. SENT: 800 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NKOREA-SURVIVING VX — A Japanese religious cult that carried out a deadly nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subways in 1995 also experimented with the VX nerve agent suspected in the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother in Malaysia. A survivor recounts his experience. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 500 words, photos.

AP EXPLAINS-NORTH KOREA'S CHEMICALS — North Korea may have found a new use for its large stockpile of chemical and biological weapons, which are meant to attack South Korean and U.S. troops in case of another war. Malaysian police say that a chemical weapon — the toxic VX nerve agent — was used to kill the estranged half brother of Pyongyang's absolute leader at the Kuala Lumpur airport. By Hyung-jin Kim and Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 750 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-TROUBLED SENATOR — A senator who has been a leading critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly anti-drug crackdown is arrested on drug charges but professes her innocence and vows she would not be intimidated by a leader she called a "serial killer." By Jim Gomez. SENT: 710 words, photos. With PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE-DE LIMA-QUOTEBOX.

CHINA-CABINET RESHUFFLE — China's government names a trade specialist as its new commerce minister and appoints a new head of its top economic planning body as part of a Cabinet reshuffle that comes amid a slowing economy and the threat of increased trade friction with President Donald Trump's administration. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 840 words.

CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are telling President Donald Trump his acceptance of a valuable trademark from China without asking Congress first is unconstitutional. Thirteen senators warned the president in a letter that they intend to hold him accountable. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 130 words.

INDIA-US-BAR SHOOTING — The shooting of two Indians in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar sends shock waves through their hometowns, and India's government is rushing diplomats to monitor progress in the investigation into the crime. By Omer Farooq. SENT: 460 words, photos. With BAR SHOOTING-OLATHE.

INDIA-PHONE FRAUD — The director of an Indian company that claimed it was selling the world's cheapest smartphone is arrested on fraud charges following a complaint his company did not supply the handsets that a phone distribution company paid for. SENT: 280 words, photos.

MYANMAR-THAILAND-PROTEST — A Buddhist nationalist group that has been accused of stirring up religious tensions in Myanmar demonstrates outside Thailand's embassy in Myanmar to protest the Thai government's siege of the temple headquarters of a controversial Buddhist sect. SENT: 370 words, photos.

INDONESIA-MINORITY MOSQUE — An Ahmadiyah mosque is shuttered by authorities in Indonesia after Muslim groups called for protests against the minority group they regard as heretical. SENT: 230 words, photos.

INDONESIA-SAUDI ARABIA — Indonesia is hoping to ring up investment deals worth billions of dollars when Saudi Arabia's King Salman and an entourage of 1,500 officials, princes and businessmen visit the Indonesian capital next week. SENT: 220 words.

TRUMP IN ASIA-AUSTRALIA — Some Australians foresee trouble in their country's traditionally strong alliance with the United States because of what they see as "unpresidential" behavior from President Donald Trump, while others think outspoken businessman-turned-Australian-leader Malcolm Turnbull is a good match for him. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ISRAEL — Australia's opposition leader Bill Shorten says he raised his Labor Party's concerns about Israel's settlements in Palestinian territories during discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. SENT: 340 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan official says a suicide car bomb has killed at least two soldiers and wounded three others in southern Helmand province. SENT: 70 words.

PAKISTAN — A Pakistani police officer says a twin-seat training plane has crashed near an airport in central Pakistan killing both the instructor and the trainee pilot. SENT: 110 words.

PAKISTAN-GAS EXPLOSION — A Pakistani government minister says investigators have concluded that a deadly explosion in the city of Lahore was caused by a gas leak from a cooking cylinder, not a bomb. SENT: 130 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-STATUE PROTEST — Thousands of supporters of a hard-line Islamist group march through the streets of the Bangladesh capital demanding the removal of a Greek goddess' statue recently installed in the Supreme Court complex. SENT: 130 words.

JAPAN-PREMIUM FRIDAY — It was not business as usual for some workers in Japan. As the clock reached 3 p.m., about 100 office workers raised champagne glasses in a cafe in the middle of Tokyo's central business district to toast "Premium Friday," a new initiative to promote better work-life balance. SENT: 200 words, photos.

JAPAN-MURAKAMI — Fans of Haruki Murakami rush to Japanese bookstores to get his latest work with an esoteric title, "Kishidancho Goroshi," or "Killing Commendatore." By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 330 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global markets slip in muted trading amid worries over U.S. trade policies that may affect regional economies. A stronger yen weighed on Japan's exporters. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CHINA-FILM DEAL — China's footprint in Hollywood is expanding following a wire and cable maker's purchase of a controlling stake in independent studio Millennium Films, which produced "Rambo" and "The Expendables." By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 300 words.

CHINA-MYANMAR-STRIKING WORKERS — Two hundred striking workers attack a Chinese-owned garment factory in Myanmar, smashing windows and doors and holding seven Chinese staffers captive for several hours. SENT: 150 words.

