Manchester United to face Rostov in last 16 of Europa League

By  Associated Press
2017/02/24 20:37

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester United will play Russian club Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League.

According to UEFA coefficients, Rostov is the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament.

Manchester United, the only remaining English club in the competition, is a three-time European champion but has never won the second-tier tournament.

Friday's draw produced an encounter between Gent and Genk, only the second all-Belgian matchup in the history of UEFA competitions. French side Lyon, meanwhile, will be up against Roma, and there will be an all-German showdown between Schalke and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The first legs will be played on March 9, with the return legs a week later.

The final will be played in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 24. The winner gains entry to next season's Champions League.