Romania police question 28 Iraqi migrants without documents

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian border police say they are questioning 28 Iraqi citizens they found in southwestern Romania in the vicinity of the border with Serbia.

A statement said Romanian police spotted the group during a sweep on Thursday afternoon to target illegal migrants.

Border police took the group that was just inside Romania, and consisted of 16 men, 7 women and five minors including a 1-year-old baby, to a police station in the town of Oravita.

The police statement Friday said the group was trying to reach Western Europe and was traveling without documents.

The wave of migration from the Middle East, Africa and Asia to Western Europe has largely bypassed Romania.