Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 24, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SW;14;77%;65%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;27;20;Cloudy;25;18;NE;19;62%;56%;6

Aleppo, Syria;18;4;Sunlit and pleasant;18;4;NNW;5;52%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;16;11;A passing shower;13;8;E;14;68%;56%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;8;3;A little a.m. rain;8;7;SW;25;81%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;1;-6;Partly sunny;0;-4;SSE;3;83%;28%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;16;4;Sunny and nice;16;5;SSE;8;41%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-3;-11;Decreasing clouds;0;-5;SSW;11;88%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;30;23;A shower in spots;32;23;ENE;6;72%;55%;6

Athens, Greece;18;10;Spotty showers;17;12;SE;11;73%;85%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;24;18;A stray shower;25;18;SSW;11;64%;43%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;22;7;Sunny and nice;24;7;NNW;15;30%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;33;23;Cloudy with t-storms;31;23;SW;7;76%;80%;6

Bangalore, India;35;18;Hazy and very warm;34;17;ESE;12;26%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;33;26;A shower in spots;32;25;S;11;69%;59%;9

Barcelona, Spain;14;8;Mostly sunny;14;7;W;14;64%;1%;3

Beijing, China;11;-1;Partly sunny, mild;12;-1;NNW;15;31%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;20;3;Partly sunny, cooler;8;-2;NE;9;59%;25%;2

Berlin, Germany;5;0;Partly sunny;7;4;SW;13;61%;69%;2

Bogota, Colombia;17;9;Periods of rain;18;8;NE;9;81%;90%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;WSW;8;69%;82%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;11;0;Sun and some clouds;7;0;SSE;15;60%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;7;2;Mostly cloudy;7;6;SW;18;65%;67%;1

Bucharest, Romania;18;7;Cooler, morning rain;10;2;E;12;84%;74%;1

Budapest, Hungary;12;0;Partly sunny;7;-3;WSW;15;54%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;31;24;High clouds, humid;32;25;ENE;10;72%;29%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;29;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SSW;8;45%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;9;0;Mostly sunny;12;3;WNW;12;48%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;22;10;Partial sunshine;25;11;NE;12;45%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;23;18;Mostly sunny;21;15;SSE;29;47%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;22;E;5;54%;64%;9

Chennai, India;32;22;Hazy sun;34;22;SE;8;60%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;12;-2;A snow shower;1;-6;W;19;63%;61%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;25;Afternoon showers;31;24;ESE;10;69%;81%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;3;-2;A little p.m. rain;4;2;SW;14;77%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;24;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;19;N;24;71%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;20;3;Sunny and cooler;15;5;ESE;8;34%;3%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;31;24;A thunderstorm;33;25;SSE;16;78%;65%;7

Delhi, India;25;13;Hazy sun;28;14;NNW;22;29%;0%;7

Denver, United States;-2;-11;P.M. snow showers;3;-10;SW;6;35%;66%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;13;Hazy sun;31;14;ENE;9;39%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;7;75%;61%;7

Dublin, Ireland;8;6;A little a.m. rain;12;4;WSW;30;84%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;13;3;Cooler;9;1;NNE;9;49%;72%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;18;13;Partly sunny;17;12;W;21;76%;8%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;18;14;Low clouds;17;14;NE;12;75%;65%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;25;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NE;11;73%;87%;9

Havana, Cuba;26;17;Mostly sunny;28;18;NNE;9;65%;44%;8

Helsinki, Finland;-3;-9;Partly sunny;-1;-8;WNW;13;72%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SSE;11;62%;55%;8

Hong Kong, China;18;11;An afternoon shower;15;11;NNE;16;78%;78%;3

Honolulu, United States;25;18;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;NE;13;56%;32%;7

Hyderabad, India;37;19;Hazy sunshine;37;19;NE;12;21%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;23;10;Hazy sunshine;25;9;N;17;40%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;14;10;Showers around;16;6;NE;27;60%;91%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;9;77%;73%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;NNW;12;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;21;14;A t-storm in spots;23;15;S;8;80%;55%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;11;-1;Plenty of sun;13;-2;W;9;29%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;31;18;Warm with hazy sun;34;18;NNW;9;34%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;23;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;N;8;51%;27%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;N;21;15%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;11;-2;Partly sunny, colder;3;-4;W;17;57%;5%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;NNE;13;58%;30%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;W;7;65%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;30;15;Hazy sunshine;31;17;SSW;10;32%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;N;7;75%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;14;2;A t-storm in spots;14;4;ENE;12;62%;67%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SSW;8;71%;46%;8

Lima, Peru;28;22;Clouds and sun;28;22;S;9;64%;42%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;17;10;Mostly sunny;17;9;NNW;10;79%;2%;3

London, United Kingdom;9;4;A little p.m. rain;9;8;SW;27;84%;80%;1

Los Angeles, United States;17;8;Partly sunny;17;10;NE;4;48%;57%;5

Luanda, Angola;31;25;Partly sunny;32;24;SSW;10;66%;20%;8

Madrid, Spain;16;1;Mostly sunny;16;4;SW;7;56%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ENE;12;66%;70%;9

Manaus, Brazil;29;23;A morning t-storm;28;24;E;8;81%;79%;4

Manila, Philippines;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;E;11;62%;42%;8

Melbourne, Australia;21;14;Misty in the morning;20;12;SSE;20;60%;42%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;26;8;Mostly sunny;25;10;WNW;9;26%;0%;13

Miami, United States;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;18;W;9;62%;10%;8

Minsk, Belarus;5;-5;A snow squall;1;-6;WNW;21;54%;55%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;E;22;69%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;29;21;Turning cloudy;30;22;NE;12;68%;19%;6

Montreal, Canada;5;3;Rain and a t-storm;14;-4;WSW;18;87%;89%;2

Moscow, Russia;3;-4;Mostly cloudy;-1;-7;W;18;68%;76%;1

Mumbai, India;36;18;Hazy and hot;36;18;N;13;35%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;28;15;A t-shower in spots;26;15;NNE;16;67%;70%;10

New York, United States;20;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;3;W;14;71%;80%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;19;7;Mostly sunny;19;6;NW;9;62%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;2;-12;Increasing clouds;-5;-11;S;10;84%;15%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;8;0;Mostly sunny;9;1;W;10;54%;5%;5

Oslo, Norway;2;-9;A bit of snow;1;-1;SE;9;61%;90%;1

Ottawa, Canada;3;-2;Rain and a t-storm;10;-8;WSW;23;94%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;29;26;Cloudy with a shower;29;27;E;12;78%;85%;7

Panama City, Panama;32;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NW;14;64%;10%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;29;24;A shower in places;30;23;NE;15;72%;63%;10

Paris, France;9;0;Low clouds and fog;11;5;SSW;13;65%;48%;2

Perth, Australia;36;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;18;SSW;19;27%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;35;24;Nice with some sun;34;24;W;9;58%;65%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;NNE;12;78%;83%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;NNW;8;50%;44%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;6;-1;Partly sunny;7;2;SSW;11;55%;59%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;5;-8;Mostly sunny;7;-8;NW;11;68%;25%;4

Quito, Ecuador;19;10;Cloudy with showers;17;9;WSW;18;75%;97%;7

Rabat, Morocco;17;11;Sun and some clouds;17;9;ENE;7;78%;7%;4

Recife, Brazil;32;26;A morning shower;32;26;ESE;13;60%;65%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;5;0;A snow shower;2;0;S;25;59%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;2;-3;Partly sunny;1;-3;W;20;72%;30%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;NNW;9;62%;63%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;17;9;Clouds and sun, cool;19;11;NE;12;44%;26%;7

Rome, Italy;15;10;Variable cloudiness;16;3;NNE;8;75%;27%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;-1;-8;Colder with flurries;-4;-8;W;19;53%;63%;0

San Francisco, United States;11;5;Showers around;11;5;NE;7;70%;95%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;28;15;A t-storm in spots;27;16;E;8;62%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;SE;7;60%;3%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;23;17;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;N;8;88%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;26;11;An afternoon shower;23;10;SE;9;41%;78%;12

Santiago, Chile;31;17;A t-storm around;30;17;WSW;10;58%;55%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;22;Partly sunny;28;21;WNW;10;73%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;20;6;Mostly sunny, nice;18;7;NNW;7;66%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;7;-2;Partly sunny;6;3;S;9;64%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;4;-4;Plenty of sun;8;-5;WNW;11;57%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;9;2;Inc. clouds;12;5;SE;7;48%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;29;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;5;80%;81%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;19;6;A little rain;9;1;W;15;88%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;29;22;Nice with sunshine;29;22;E;10;64%;27%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;0;-6;Inc. clouds;1;-3;S;15;57%;65%;1

Sydney, Australia;27;19;A shower or two;22;19;S;26;79%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;15;12;Periods of rain;17;14;NE;17;78%;92%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;-1;-6;A couple of squalls;0;-3;WNW;22;50%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;14;6;Showers around;13;3;ENE;12;63%;86%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;14;1;Sunny and mild;15;2;N;10;51%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;16;2;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;NE;12;20%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;22;10;Sunny and delightful;23;9;NE;7;50%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;20;11;Showers and t-storms;18;9;ENE;11;72%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;10;2;Partly sunny;11;3;NNW;11;52%;9%;4

Toronto, Canada;6;5;Showers around;9;-3;W;35;72%;62%;1

Tripoli, Libya;27;17;Not as warm;21;12;NE;13;57%;51%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;25;11;Cooler with a shower;16;9;W;25;67%;79%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-5;-17;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-19;SSE;8;75%;19%;3

Vancouver, Canada;6;-1;Clouding up, chilly;6;1;SW;3;50%;67%;2

Vienna, Austria;10;0;Partial sunshine;8;-1;SSE;13;48%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;34;20;Decreasing clouds;30;20;E;10;46%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;5;-4;A snow squall;2;-4;W;19;48%;56%;1

Warsaw, Poland;7;-2;Partly sunny;4;-1;WSW;21;67%;66%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;19;16;Breezy with some sun;22;15;NNW;30;69%;43%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;38;19;Sunny and very warm;36;18;WSW;8;52%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;6;-10;Plenty of sunshine;3;-11;ENE;3;60%;0%;4

_____

_____

