Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 24, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;SW;9;77%;65%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;81;68;Cloudy;78;65;NE;12;62%;56%;6

Aleppo, Syria;64;39;Sunlit and pleasant;65;39;NNW;3;52%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;61;53;A passing shower;56;46;E;9;68%;56%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;46;37;A little a.m. rain;46;45;SW;15;81%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;33;21;Partly sunny;32;24;SSE;2;83%;28%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;62;39;Sunny and nice;61;41;SSE;5;41%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;27;12;Decreasing clouds;31;23;SSW;7;88%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;87;73;A shower in spots;89;73;ENE;3;72%;55%;6

Athens, Greece;65;51;Spotty showers;63;54;SE;7;73%;85%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;75;64;A stray shower;77;64;SSW;7;64%;43%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;72;45;Sunny and nice;75;45;NNW;9;30%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;92;74;Cloudy with t-storms;87;73;SW;4;76%;80%;6

Bangalore, India;95;65;Hazy and very warm;93;63;ESE;8;26%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;92;79;A shower in spots;90;77;S;7;69%;59%;9

Barcelona, Spain;56;47;Mostly sunny;57;45;W;8;64%;1%;3

Beijing, China;52;30;Partly sunny, mild;54;30;NNW;9;31%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;68;38;Partly sunny, cooler;47;28;NE;6;59%;25%;2

Berlin, Germany;40;32;Partly sunny;44;39;SW;8;61%;69%;2

Bogota, Colombia;63;48;Periods of rain;64;47;NE;6;81%;90%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;85;67;A t-storm in spots;83;66;WSW;5;69%;82%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;51;32;Sun and some clouds;45;32;SSE;9;60%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;44;35;Mostly cloudy;45;42;SW;11;65%;67%;1

Bucharest, Romania;64;45;Cooler, morning rain;49;35;E;7;84%;74%;1

Budapest, Hungary;53;32;Partly sunny;45;27;WSW;9;54%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;88;75;High clouds, humid;89;77;ENE;6;72%;29%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;84;64;A t-storm in spots;87;64;SSW;5;45%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;47;33;Mostly sunny;53;37;WNW;8;48%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;72;51;Partial sunshine;77;52;NE;8;45%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;74;64;Mostly sunny;70;59;SSE;18;47%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;85;70;A t-storm in spots;83;71;E;3;54%;64%;9

Chennai, India;90;71;Hazy sun;93;72;SE;5;60%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;53;29;A snow shower;34;22;W;12;63%;61%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;89;77;Afternoon showers;88;76;ESE;6;69%;81%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;37;28;A little p.m. rain;40;36;SW;9;77%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;75;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;67;N;15;71%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;68;37;Sunny and cooler;58;41;ESE;5;34%;3%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;88;75;A thunderstorm;92;76;SSE;10;78%;65%;7

Delhi, India;77;56;Hazy sun;82;57;NNW;14;29%;0%;7

Denver, United States;28;12;P.M. snow showers;37;15;SW;4;35%;66%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;84;55;Hazy sun;87;58;ENE;5;39%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;92;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;NE;4;75%;61%;7

Dublin, Ireland;47;44;A little a.m. rain;54;39;WSW;19;84%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;56;37;Cooler;48;34;NNE;5;49%;72%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;64;55;Partly sunny;63;53;W;13;76%;8%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;64;57;Low clouds;62;58;NE;7;75%;65%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;77;63;A t-storm in spots;78;63;NE;7;73%;87%;9

Havana, Cuba;79;63;Mostly sunny;82;65;NNE;6;65%;44%;8

Helsinki, Finland;26;15;Partly sunny;30;18;WNW;8;72%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SSE;7;62%;55%;8

Hong Kong, China;64;51;An afternoon shower;59;51;NNE;10;78%;78%;3

Honolulu, United States;78;65;Clouds and sun, nice;78;67;NE;8;56%;32%;7

Hyderabad, India;98;66;Hazy sunshine;99;66;NE;7;21%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;74;49;Hazy sunshine;76;48;N;11;40%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;58;50;Showers around;60;43;NE;17;60%;91%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;E;6;77%;73%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;84;68;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;NNW;7;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;69;58;A t-storm in spots;74;58;S;5;80%;55%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;51;30;Plenty of sun;56;29;W;5;29%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;88;64;Warm with hazy sun;92;64;NNW;6;34%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;73;41;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;N;5;51%;27%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;N;13;15%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;52;29;Partly sunny, colder;38;25;W;11;57%;5%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;85;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;NNE;8;58%;30%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;90;74;Mostly cloudy;91;74;W;4;65%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;87;58;Hazy sunshine;87;62;SSW;6;32%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;91;77;A t-storm or two;92;75;N;4;75%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;57;36;A t-storm in spots;58;39;ENE;8;62%;67%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;91;78;A t-storm around;91;78;SSW;5;71%;46%;8

Lima, Peru;82;72;Clouds and sun;82;72;S;6;64%;42%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;62;51;Mostly sunny;63;49;NNW;6;79%;2%;3

London, United Kingdom;48;39;A little p.m. rain;49;47;SW;17;84%;80%;1

Los Angeles, United States;62;46;Partly sunny;63;51;NE;3;48%;57%;5

Luanda, Angola;88;78;Partly sunny;89;74;SSW;6;66%;20%;8

Madrid, Spain;61;34;Mostly sunny;61;39;SW;5;56%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;88;80;A t-storm in spots;88;81;ENE;7;66%;70%;9

Manaus, Brazil;83;73;A morning t-storm;82;75;E;5;81%;79%;4

Manila, Philippines;88;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;E;7;62%;42%;8

Melbourne, Australia;70;57;Misty in the morning;67;54;SSE;13;60%;42%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;79;46;Mostly sunny;77;50;WNW;6;26%;0%;13

Miami, United States;82;67;Mostly sunny;85;65;W;6;62%;10%;8

Minsk, Belarus;41;24;A snow squall;34;21;WNW;13;54%;55%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;89;78;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;E;14;69%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;85;71;Turning cloudy;86;71;NE;8;68%;19%;6

Montreal, Canada;41;37;Rain and a t-storm;57;24;WSW;11;87%;89%;2

Moscow, Russia;37;25;Mostly cloudy;30;20;W;11;68%;76%;1

Mumbai, India;97;64;Hazy and hot;97;64;N;8;35%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;82;58;A t-shower in spots;79;59;NNE;10;67%;70%;10

New York, United States;68;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;38;W;9;71%;80%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;66;44;Mostly sunny;66;43;NW;6;62%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;35;10;Increasing clouds;23;12;S;6;84%;15%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;47;32;Mostly sunny;49;34;W;6;54%;5%;5

Oslo, Norway;35;17;A bit of snow;33;29;SE;6;61%;90%;1

Ottawa, Canada;38;29;Rain and a t-storm;50;18;WSW;14;94%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;84;78;Cloudy with a shower;84;80;E;7;78%;85%;7

Panama City, Panama;89;73;Partly sunny;88;73;NW;8;64%;10%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;85;75;A shower in places;86;74;NE;9;72%;63%;10

Paris, France;48;33;Low clouds and fog;52;41;SSW;8;65%;48%;2

Perth, Australia;97;72;Sunshine, very hot;100;65;SSW;12;27%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;96;75;Nice with some sun;93;75;W;5;58%;65%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;89;77;A t-storm or two;85;75;NNE;8;78%;83%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;90;68;NNW;5;50%;44%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;43;30;Partly sunny;45;36;SSW;7;55%;59%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;41;17;Mostly sunny;45;18;NW;7;68%;25%;4

Quito, Ecuador;65;49;Cloudy with showers;63;48;WSW;11;75%;97%;7

Rabat, Morocco;63;53;Sun and some clouds;63;48;ENE;4;78%;7%;4

Recife, Brazil;89;79;A morning shower;89;79;ESE;8;60%;65%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;42;32;A snow shower;36;32;S;15;59%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;35;27;Partly sunny;33;26;W;13;72%;30%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;94;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;NNW;5;62%;63%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;62;48;Clouds and sun, cool;65;52;NE;7;44%;26%;7

Rome, Italy;59;49;Variable cloudiness;60;37;NNE;5;75%;27%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;31;18;Colder with flurries;24;18;W;12;53%;63%;0

San Francisco, United States;53;41;Showers around;52;41;NE;4;70%;95%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;83;59;A t-storm in spots;81;60;E;5;62%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;85;69;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;SE;5;60%;3%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;74;63;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;N;5;88%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;78;51;An afternoon shower;74;50;SE;5;41%;78%;12

Santiago, Chile;88;62;A t-storm around;86;62;WSW;6;58%;55%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;82;71;Partly sunny;83;70;WNW;6;73%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;68;44;Mostly sunny, nice;65;45;NNW;4;66%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;45;29;Partly sunny;44;38;S;5;64%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;39;25;Plenty of sun;46;23;WNW;7;57%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;48;36;Inc. clouds;54;41;SE;5;48%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;84;76;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NNE;3;80%;81%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;67;43;A little rain;49;35;W;10;88%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;83;71;Nice with sunshine;84;71;E;6;64%;27%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;33;21;Inc. clouds;33;26;S;9;57%;65%;1

Sydney, Australia;81;67;A shower or two;72;66;S;16;79%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;59;54;Periods of rain;63;58;NE;11;78%;92%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;30;20;A couple of squalls;31;26;WNW;14;50%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;58;42;Showers around;55;37;ENE;7;63%;86%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;56;34;Sunny and mild;59;35;N;6;51%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;61;36;Plenty of sunshine;58;38;NE;8;20%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;71;49;Sunny and delightful;74;48;NE;4;50%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;69;52;Showers and t-storms;64;48;ENE;7;72%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;51;36;Partly sunny;52;37;NNW;7;52%;9%;4

Toronto, Canada;42;41;Showers around;47;26;W;22;72%;62%;1

Tripoli, Libya;80;62;Not as warm;70;54;NE;8;57%;51%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;76;52;Cooler with a shower;60;49;W;16;67%;79%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;23;2;Plenty of sunshine;30;-2;SSE;5;75%;19%;3

Vancouver, Canada;43;30;Clouding up, chilly;43;33;SW;2;50%;67%;2

Vienna, Austria;50;32;Partial sunshine;46;31;SSE;8;48%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;93;68;Decreasing clouds;87;68;E;6;46%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;40;26;A snow squall;35;24;W;12;48%;56%;1

Warsaw, Poland;45;28;Partly sunny;39;30;WSW;13;67%;66%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;67;60;Breezy with some sun;72;60;NNW;19;69%;43%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;100;67;Sunny and very warm;97;64;WSW;5;52%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;42;14;Plenty of sunshine;37;12;ENE;2;60%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit