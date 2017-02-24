Germany's Rydzek wins world title in Nordic combined

LAHTI, Finland (AP) — Johannes Rydzek retained his Nordic combined world title as he led a German podium sweep in the men's individual normal hill event on Friday.

Rydzek was second to fellow German Eric Frenzel after the ski jumping stage, and started the cross-country with a 14-second disadvantage, but swiftly closed up to Frenzel and began to open up a lead after halfway.

Rydzek cheered and waved a German flag as he crossed the line 14.9 seconds ahead of 2014 Olympic champion Frenzel.

Bjoern Kircheisen rounded out the all-German podium 15.1 seconds later.

The result means Germany has won the individual normal hill event at the last three editions of the world championships going back to 2013.