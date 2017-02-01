  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan deports suspected IS member to Indonesia

Suspect was 34-year-old woman working on the island

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/24 19:27

News report from Indonesia's Liputan 6.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Indonesian woman working in Taiwan was arrested on suspicion of having joined Islamic State and deported to her country, reports said Friday.

The island counts more than 100,000 Indonesian citizens working temporarily, most often women who serve as caregivers for elderly people.

Media in Indonesia said a woman named Tri Astiningsih, 34, had joined IS and been arrested on February 21 as the result of a joint investigation by Taiwan and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The following day, she was put on a China Airlines flight to the Indonesian capital Jakarta and arrested by local authorities upon her arrival. Taiwanese security staff accompanied her on the plane, while Indonesia sent members of its special antiterrorism unit to the airport to pick her up, reports said.

An Indonesian immigration official was quoted as saying that several other Indonesian citizens living and working in Taiwan were under observation for possible cooperation with terrorist and extremist groups like IS.

The case was the first of its kind, with Taiwan having stayed off the radar of increased terrorist activity over the past decades.
Islamic State
IS
ISIS
Indonesia
FBI

RELATED ARTICLES

Top four richest Indonesians have more wealth than 100 million of the poorest
2017/02/23 19:42
Indonesia to declare battle on its oceans of plastic
2017/02/20 14:43
Polls open in divisive vote for Indonesia capital governor
2017/02/15 10:22
Taiwan eyes closer cooperation with Indonesia
2017/02/08 16:54
Ohio State attack echoes Islamic State group's brutal calls
2016/11/30 12:00