Taiwan deports suspected IS member to Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Indonesian woman working in Taiwan was arrested on suspicion of having joined Islamic State and deported to her country, reports said Friday.

The island counts more than 100,000 Indonesian citizens working temporarily, most often women who serve as caregivers for elderly people.

Media in Indonesia said a woman named Tri Astiningsih, 34, had joined IS and been arrested on February 21 as the result of a joint investigation by Taiwan and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The following day, she was put on a China Airlines flight to the Indonesian capital Jakarta and arrested by local authorities upon her arrival. Taiwanese security staff accompanied her on the plane, while Indonesia sent members of its special antiterrorism unit to the airport to pick her up, reports said.

An Indonesian immigration official was quoted as saying that several other Indonesian citizens living and working in Taiwan were under observation for possible cooperation with terrorist and extremist groups like IS.

The case was the first of its kind, with Taiwan having stayed off the radar of increased terrorist activity over the past decades.