Norway, Germany give $394 million to help African region

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende says his country is giving 1.6 billion kroner ($192 million) over a three-year period to prevent a famine in the African countries around the Lake Chad Basin, while Germany on Friday added 120 million euros ($127 million).

Brende says there is "a serious humanitarian situation" in the region encompassing Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, adding there "is urgent need to stop the crisis unfolding in an area with 26 million people."

Brende and his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel made the commitments in Oslo as they opened a one-day international donor conference to help secure funds to prevent a famine in the African region where about 11 million people have an acute need for relief.