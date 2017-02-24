Senegal arrests 2 suspected extremists over 2016 attack

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese police say they have arrested two suspected extremists from Mali connected to the deadly attacks in Ivory Coast last year.

Police late Thursday said one suspect was arrested in Keur Damel, a suburb of Dakar, as he was about to leave the country after staying for about a month.

The police statement says investigations revealed the suspect had been in contact with Ould Nouini, who is blamed for planning the March 2016 attack on the Grand Bassam beach resort in Ivory Coast that left 19 people dead.

Police say the suspect also had contact with Moustapha Diatta, a suspected extremist recently imprisoned in Dakar.

Police say the suspect's Malian driver also was arrested.