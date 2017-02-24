Korean tourists' take on Taiwanese taxis and Kim Jong Nam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Korean tourists visiting Taipei's Yongkang Street (永康街) were interviewed on Feb. 24 to get their take on the recent rape of Korean tourists by a Taiwanese taxi driver and the mysterious death of Kim Jong-nam.

A suspect named Chan reportedly admitted he injected powerful tranquilizers into strawberry drinks and then administered them to three South Korean women traveling in his taxi on January 12. He let the third one out, but took the two unconscious women in his cab to an isolated alley where he raped one of them, according to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office.

Kim Jong Nam, the outcast half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was apparently assassinated by two women, possibly using a VX nerve agent, while at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The motive behind the killing is still uncertain, though there has been speculation his younger half brother, Kim Jong Un, may have ordered the hit.

Five Korean tourists visiting Yongkang Street in Taipei were asked the following questions:

1. Why did you decide to visit Yongkang Street?

2. Why did you choose to visit Taiwan?

3. Has the taxi driver rape case caused concern for your safety?

4. What is your opinion on what happened to Kim Jong Nam?

Heeju Ha, 22, Maritime Law major at Korea Maritime and Ocean University:

"I came here to the Smoothie House to try its mango shaved ice because it was highly recommended by Korean bloggers.

I came here for travel.

I wanted to take the taxi, but my parents were worried about it, so I travel by subway instead.

I don't know exactly what happened to him, but feel he was really pitiful."

Karma Jung, 22, Chinese major:

"I also came to the Smoothie House to try the mango shaved ice based on the recommendation of Korean bloggers.

I chose to visit Taiwan because it is relatively close and inexpensive.

It's a little dangerous, and I feel a little afraid. I take the MRT or bus and avoid taking taxis.

I'm not interested in what happened to Kim Jong Nam."

Jinny, 21, IT major at Sunghsin University:

"I came here to try the shaved ice and the Tianjin green onion pancakes, which I saw mentioned in Korean travel books and blogs.

I came to Taiwan because it is close and cheap.

I'm afraid of taking taxis now, so I take the bus instead.

It was a scary thing that happened, and I think that Kim Jong Un killed him because he hated him."

Myeong-Wook Jeong, 47, local government official:

"I came here to see the shops recommended on Korean blogs, Facebook groups, and travel books.

I chose to visit Taiwan because of it's close proximity and because Taiwanese people are kind.

I think Korean women should be careful when travel. I take the MRT and don't take taxis.

I can't comment on that."

Lee, 30, middle school and high school math teacher in Tegu:

"I went to Ding Tai Fung (鼎泰豐) and bought some crackers. I saw them listed on the internet and Korean blogs.

I've been to Taiwan once before. So this is my second time coming here. Taiwan is beautiful and has many delicious foods. I like to visit Taipei 101 and Shilin Night Market.

I'm afraid of taxis now. I still take yellow cabs, but I will not take taxi tours. Today I'm going to take a bus to see Yehliu (野柳).

I was in Kuala Lumpur last month. When I got back to Korea and saw the news, I felt was unbelievable. I don't know what happened, and I can't tell what is true and what is false."