Indonesia hopes for billions from Saudi king's visit

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is hoping to ring up investment deals worth billions of dollars when Saudi Arabia's King Salman and an entourage of 1,500 officials, princes and businesspeople arrive in the Indonesian capital next week.

The March 1-9 state visit is the first to Indonesia by a Saudi monarch since 1970. The Indonesian government says five of the nine days will be spent on the resort island of Bali.

Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said this week that Salman and President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will discuss trade and business and Salman will meet chief executives and leaders of Indonesia's biggest Muslim organizations.

Anung said the government is targeting $25 billion in investment commitments.

For the Jakarta leg of the visit, Salman's party has booked out four hotels in a posh south Jakarta neighborhood.