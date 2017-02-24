  1. Home
Not black and white: Fees that threaten march unite Selma

By JAY REEVES , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/02/24 17:03

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Black people who celebrate the civil rights movement and white people who commemorate the Civil War are suddenly finding themselves on the same side in historic Selma, Alabama: against City Hall.

Both groups say the city is squeezing them with demands for thousands of dollars in up-front payments to stage annual events that bring tens of thousands of visitors to an otherwise sleepy community.

Plans for next month's Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorating the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march of 1965 are up in the air over the city's demand.

And the re-enactment of the 1865 Battle of Selma has been canceled because organizers couldn't afford the tab.

First-term Mayor Darrio Melton says the city has streets that are caving and can't afford to provide services for private events.