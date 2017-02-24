Olympic super-G champion Veith ends season for knee surgery

VIENNA (AP) — The Austrian ski federation says Olympic super-G champion Anna Veith has ended her season to undergo left knee surgery next week.

Suffering from persistent inflammation of the patellar tendon, Veith says "this operation is the only chance to be able to ski again without pain. I meet this challenge as I want to continue my career."

The two-time former overall World Cup champion returned in December from a 15-month layoff to heal a right knee injury, which prevented her from racing in the 2015-16 season.

Veith competed in seven World Cup races since her comeback, placing third in a super-G in Italy in January. As the defending champion in both disciplines, she failed to finish the super-G and came 22nd in the giant slalom at the world championships this month.