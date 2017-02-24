Mazu festival kicks off in Taichung

The annual Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage is around the corner, the nine-day multi-city pilgrimage is set to start at 11p.m. on March 24th, with the 2017 Mazu International Tourism Festival kicking off on February 25th. A series of events will be lasting until the last day of the pilgrimage.

The 300km hike starts from Taichung's Dajia District's Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) to Feng Tian Temple(新港奉天宮)in Chiayi County's Singang Township and back to Jenn Lann Temple.

The Dajia Mazu pilgrimage is recognized by UNESCO as a world intangible or living heritage, and is considered to be one of the greatest religious festivals in the world.

The 2017 Mazu International Tourism Festival is an annual celebration which features various local temples and the arts of their architecture, painting and photography contest, Dajia Marathon, art exhibition and live concert to honor the popular local goddess Mazu .