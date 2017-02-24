Indonesian authorities shutter minority Ahmadiyah mosque

DEPOK, Indonesia (AP) — An Ahmadiyah mosque has been shuttered by authorities in Indonesia after Muslim groups called for protests against a minority they regard as heretical.

Local government security officers and police are standing guard Friday at the mosque in Depok, a satellite city of the capital Jakarta. A sign erected in front announced its closure for illegal activities.

A notice from groups including the hard-line Islamic Defenders Front to march on the mosque to end its Ahmadiyah activities "permanently" has been circulating online this week.

Human Rights Watch says persecution of Ahmadiyah religious communities has worsened since 2008 when then-President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono signed a decree ordering its followers to stop spreading their faith.

Adherents are considered blasphemous by Indonesian Muslims because they don't regard Muhammad as the final prophet.