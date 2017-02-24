Photo of the Day: Sea of Sunflowers in Taipei

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Sea of Sunflowers at Rainbow Riverside Park (彩虹河濱公園) under the MacArthur First Bridge has become a new attraction in Taipei City.

As the flowering period of sunflowers comes to an end, the Taipei Hydraulic Engineering Office (台北工程處) has planted another sea of cosmos flowers on a 2,300-square-meter wide meadow at the Zhongzheng Riverside Park (中正河濱公園). Coupled with the Yangmingshan (陽明山) Flower Festival, residents in Taipei have now two options to enjoy flowers in bloom during the 228 holiday.