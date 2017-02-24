Mandarin Oriental, Taipei and the Spa achieve top ratings in the 2017 Forbes Five Star awards

Both Mandarin Oriental, Taipei and the Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei attained the highest rating in the 59th annual ‘Oscar’ of the hotel industry: the Forbes Travel Guide Star Ratings and were awarded the Five Star category. Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is the first and only hotel in Taiwan to be honoured with two Five-Star accolades for its hotel and spa.

In addition, there are fifteen Mandarin Oriental Hotels also awarded Forbes Five Star. The list includes Mandarin Oriental New York, Las Vegas, Boston and Miami together with Paris, Milan, Barcelona, Bangkok, both hotels in Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Singapore and Tokyo.

“We feel truly honoured to receive these top ratings, which testify to our commitment to excellence. On behalf of the entire team at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for this monumental award.

To be recognised by Forbes Travel Guide further affirms the hotel’s position as the iconic landmark in Taiwan and sets a benchmark in the industry of luxury hospitality. This would not have been possible without the tremendous hard work and absolute passion of the entire hotel team.

We shall remain dedicated to delivering Mandarin Oriental’s legendary quality of service and heartfelt Taiwanese hospitality to ensure we continue to be a home away from home for our guests from around the world”, says Mr. Michael Ziemer, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.