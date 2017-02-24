BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
By The Associated Press
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Toronto
|33
|24
|.579
|4
|New York
|23
|35
|.397
|14½
|Philadelphia
|21
|35
|.375
|15½
|Brooklyn
|9
|47
|.161
|27½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|24
|.571
|2½
|Miami
|25
|32
|.439
|10
|Charlotte
|24
|33
|.421
|11
|Orlando
|21
|38
|.356
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|16
|.714
|—
|Indiana
|29
|28
|.509
|11½
|Chicago
|28
|29
|.491
|12½
|Detroit
|28
|30
|.483
|13
|Milwaukee
|25
|30
|.455
|14½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|43
|13
|.768
|—
|Houston
|41
|18
|.695
|3½
|Memphis
|34
|24
|.586
|10
|New Orleans
|23
|35
|.397
|21
|Dallas
|22
|34
|.393
|21
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Oklahoma City
|32
|25
|.561
|3
|Denver
|25
|32
|.439
|10
|Portland
|24
|33
|.421
|11
|Minnesota
|22
|35
|.386
|13
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|48
|9
|.842
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|35
|22
|.614
|13
|Sacramento
|25
|33
|.431
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|39
|.328
|29½
|Phoenix
|18
|39
|.316
|30
___
|Thursday's Games
Portland 112, Orlando 103
Detroit 114, Charlotte 108, OT
Cleveland 119, New York 104
Houston 129, New Orleans 99
Golden State 123, L.A. Clippers 113
Sacramento 116, Denver 100