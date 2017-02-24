BC-BKN--NBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/24 14:54
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 20 .649
Toronto 33 24 .579 4
New York 23 35 .397 14½
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 21 .618
Atlanta 32 24 .571
Miami 25 32 .439 10
Charlotte 24 33 .421 11
Orlando 21 38 .356 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 40 16 .714
Indiana 29 28 .509 11½
Chicago 28 29 .491 12½
Detroit 28 30 .483 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768
Houston 41 18 .695
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 35 .397 21
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 22 .614
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3
Denver 25 32 .439 10
Portland 24 33 .421 11
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 48 9 .842
L.A. Clippers 35 22 .614 13
Sacramento 25 33 .431 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29½
Phoenix 18 39 .316 30

___

Thursday's Games

Portland 112, Orlando 103

Detroit 114, Charlotte 108, OT

Cleveland 119, New York 104

Houston 129, New Orleans 99

Golden State 123, L.A. Clippers 113

Sacramento 116, Denver 100