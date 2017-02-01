Taiwan’s Penghu archipelago to promote yachting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Penghu County signed a memorandum of understanding with domestic and international yachting groups Thursday to transform a fishing harbor into a center for yachts.

As Taiwan has succeeded in attracting more than 10 million visitors a year, Penghu, an archipelago in the middle of the Taiwan Straits between Taiwan’s main island and China, has also been looking to diversify its tourism offerings.

Signatories to the yachting MOU were Singapore’s Banyan Tree Group, Taiwan’s Argo Yacht Club, the Penghu County Government and the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Penghu County Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu expressed optimism about the future of yachting in the islands, describing them as one of the most beautiful places on earth thanks to their location in the middle of the Taiwan Straits.

The No.1 Harbor in the capital Magong will be converted into a tourism and leisure harbor, to be known as Penghu New Bay, officials said. In the first stage of the project, Argo, which won the bid last year to manage the area, will build a floating pier with space for 55 yachts, while Banyan Tree will further develop the location.

In June, the CDRI will present a “Penghu Yacht Festival,” which will include tour packages to allow more Taiwanese and other visitors to become familiar with the yachting life.

Taiwan is the fourth yacht manufacturing country in the world, but most of the production is exported, with only 424 yachts registered inside the country of 23 million people, the CDRI said.

About 1 million people visited Penghu in 2016, according to county government data. In the past, some groups sought benefits for local tourism from the building of a casino, but two local referendums, in 2009 and last October, resulted in an emphatic no to legalized gambling.