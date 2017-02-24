Older refugee students seek seats at mainstream high schools

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's Amish country has long welcomed waves of new immigrants, but advocates are now divided over how to educate older students who arrive with little English or formal education.

The Lancaster School District believes the 17- to 21-year-old students will do better in a small alternative high school where they can earn credits and graduate more quickly.

But the American Civil Liberties Union believes the students will learn more in the international program at the main high school across town. Federal courts have so far agreed.

Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau says they have a better chance of earning a diploma at the alternative school.

A full trial on the issue is set for this summer unless the two sides forge a settlement.