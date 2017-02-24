Taoyuan Airport MRT Line seals deal with four e-ticket providers

Taipei (Taiwan)—Holders of EasyCard, iPass, HappyCash or second generation icash cards will be able to ride the express MRT line with a simple swipe of their cards in the near future.

To integrate electronic ticket services, the Taoyuan Metro Corp (TMC) signed a partnership agreement with four main electronic ticket service providers in Taiwan, namely EasyCard, iPass, HappyCash and icash on Monday.

Following the sealed electronic ticket agreement, the airport's MRT ticket system will be compatible with eight types of electronic tickets, said TMC Chairman Liu Kun-yi (劉坤億) at the signing ceremony.

EasyCard tickets and iPass are readily available for sale at vending machines in the MRT line, but TMC intends to introduce other electronic tickets into machines soon.

The TMC's new partnership deal with electronic ticket service providers aims to improve and make the airport MRT line services more convenient, said Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦).

The airport MRT line is a “smart MRT” featuring multiple electronic ticket verification systems, wireless charging and WiFi services, said Liu.

Connecting Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan City, the airport MRT line route has made public transportation easier for commuters as well, he added.

To commemorate the official launch of the Taoyuan International Airport MRT line, TMC will be issuing limited 5,000 electronic cards that feature the metro line’s mascots designed by Patty Hsu (徐千舜).

Of these cards 2,000 can be preordered online, while the remaining 3,000 can be purchased at MRT stations on March 11, 2017.

TMC will offer 50 percent discount on ticket prices during the first month of operations, and release regular monthly pass (30 days), 60-day pass and 90-day passes at discounted rates of 70 percent, 65 percent and 60 percent respectively, he added.

Meanwhile, electronic ticket service providers are still studying whether to offer discounts for ticket holders.

About 560,000 people have ridden on the MRT line since the second phase free trial started from Feb. 16-23, 2017, according to statistics compiled by the TMC.

The first phase of free trial runs was rolled out by TMC from Feb. 2-15, 2017, while the current second phase of free trials is scheduled to end by March 1, 2017.