BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — — The banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent was used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean ruler's outcast half brother who was poisoned last week at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, police said Friday. The announcement raised serious questions about public safety in a building that authorities went 11 days without decontaminating. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 600 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA THE LATEST.

PHILIPPINES-TROUBLED SENATOR — A Philippine opposition senator and leading critic of President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly anti-drug crackdown was arrested Friday on drug charges but professed her innocence and vowed she would not be intimidated by a leader she called a "serial killer." By Jim gomez. SENT: 600 words, photos.

JAPAN-FIRST LADY-SCHOOL SCANDAL — The Japanese first lady has resigned as "honorary principal" of a private elementary school run by a man with ultra-nationalistic views following an escalating controversy over the low price the school paid for government land. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ISRAEL - Australia's opposition leader Bill Shorten says he raised his Labor Party's concerns about Israel's settlements in Palestinian territories during discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. SENT: 150 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

CHINA-FILM DEAL - China's footprint in Hollywood is expanding following a wire and cable maker's purchase of a controlling stake in independent studio Millennium Films, which produced "Rambo" and "The Expendables." By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 300 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS - Asian markets slipped in muted trading Friday amid worries about U.S. trade policies that may affect regional economies and a strong yen that weighs on Japan's exporters. By Yuri Kgeyama. SENT: 270 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.