AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

A mass funeral was held in Port-au-Prince, Haiti for 20 inmates who perished in the country's largest prison where people have been dying behind bars at an alarming rate.

Fans of Spanish singer Isabel Pantoja used their mobile phones to light up the stands during Chile's Vina del Mar International Song Festival.

Members of Brazil's Botafogo soccer team celebrated their victory over Paraguay's Olimpia after a Copa Libertadores match in Paraguay. With that win, Botafogo advances to the next round of the championship. In a separate game, Nikao of Brazil's Atletico Paranaense struggled with goalkeeper Bernardo Medina of Paraguay's Deportivo Capiata.

Top vote-getter Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno, of the country's ruling party, nevertheless failed to win the first round outright in the weekend election and will face opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso in a second round.

People tossed tons of tomatoes during a three-hour battle held as part of the annual Summer Fest in Quillon, Chile, while warm-up block parties began the countdown for Carnival in Brazil. A protester in Tegucigalpa, Honduras burned a poster of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Gangs in Brazil continued to flex their muscles as they spread their control of the country's prisons following a series of riots and massacres at the penitentiaries where 10 percent of more than 600,000 people held behind bars still await trial.

On Punta Tombo peninsula in Argentina's Patagonia, over a million penguins drawn by an unusually abundant haul of sardines and anchovies showed up during this years' breeding season. Local officials said it was a record number. Punta Tombo boasts the world's largest colony of Magellanic penguins.

Coca farmers in Bolivia clashed with police over a proposed law they believe would benefit growers of other regions.

Two members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet traveled south of the border to meet with Mexican authorities in an attempt to smoothen relations between the nations.

