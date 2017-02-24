ECHL's Alaska Aces shutting down at end of season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Aces of the ECHL are shutting down at the end of the season.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision, which came after months of careful consideration," said Terry Parks, managing partner of the ownership group. "We worked through every possible solution that might have avoided this outcome but it became painfully obvious to us that, in this economy, a professional hockey team is not sustainable in Alaska."

The team said Thursday that it informed the ECHL of the decision and the league's board of governors has approved the request for voluntary suspension of operations.

The Aces are in their 15th season. They have won three Kelly Cup championships.