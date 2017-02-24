Cold and wet weather expected during 228 holiday

Taipei (Taiwan News)—The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast cold and rainy weather ahead for the upcoming 228 holiday, as a strong continental cold air mass approaches the island.

The CWB upgraded the cold spell projected to reach Taiwan next Monday to a strong continental cold air mass, and issued low-temperature warnings to 10 counties and cities in northern Taiwan including Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung City, Lienchiang and Kinmen.

The mercury will drop to its lowest point this Friday and Saturday in northern Taiwan to 11-12 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in coastal regions might dip below 10 degrees Celsius, according to the CWB.

Meanwhile, temperatures in southern and eastern Taiwan are projected to hover around 15-17 degrees Celsius.

The cold weather is expected to continue with only an incremental temperature rebound of 1-2 degrees Celsius by Feb. 27.

The cold air mass is forecast to bring rainfall nationwide throughout the upcoming four-day 228 holidays, but will slightly ease by next Monday, according to CWB.

Rainfall is forecast to be the strongest in northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien regions.

Weather expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) noted moisture from the cold air mass might bring snowfall to mountainous regions 3,000 meters above sea level, such as Hehuanshan and Yushan. Taiwan’s highway maintenance authority has prepared snow removal vehicles in advance to clear out heavy snow on mountainous roads.

The bureau also issued strong wind warnings in 18 cities and counties north of Tainan, in Eastern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island), Hengchuen Penninsula and outlying islands. Taipei City, Kaohsiung City, Nantou County and Chiayi City were exempt from the strong wind alert.