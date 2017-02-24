Taiwan jobless rate drops to lowest in 19 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s unemployment rate for January stood at 3.78 percent, slightly down from 3.79 percent in December and the lowest level in 19 months, according to the latest statistics released by Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) Friday.

The statistics showed the number of unemployed persons decreased by 1,000 to 445,000 in January, while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month was 3.84 percent, down 0.09 percent from the same month last year but up 0.01 percent from the previous month.

Overall, 11.32 million Taiwanese were employed in January, while 445,000 were unemployed.

The jobless rate for those with a college degree or higher was registered at 4.06 percent, the highest among all education levels.

In addition, the 15-24 age group recorded the highest unemployment rate (12.01 percent), followed by the 25-29 age group (6.58 percent).

The DGBAS noted that the nation’s unemployment rate has remained in line with expectations, and the job market is showing signs of rebounding.