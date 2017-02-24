Latin festival to spice up Taipei Feb. 27

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As many countries in Latin America celebrate Carnival for one last hurrah before the start of Lent, Taipei will hold its own Latin festival on Feb. 27.

The event, titled "Carnaval Taipei," will be held at the Expo Park near the YuansShan MRT Station, and Maji Square on Monday, February 27th from 11 AM to 8 PM.

The festival will include an Afro-Latin Market with food and drinks from a number of Latin American countries, as well as a flea market selling handicrafts. Examples of Latin dishes available at the market include tacos, burritos, and ceviche.

There will be live performances from Latin percussion groups and salsa dancers on the main stage and small stage inside Maji Square. Dance performances include Salsa, Kizomba, Bachata, Capoeira, and Samba. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. free dance workshops will be offered.

Dance groups:

Afrozomba

台北樂騷莎 La Salsa Taipei

AuroraDancers Studio - 極光舞蹈 - Salsa, Latin, Jazz, Ballroom

Bailalo Dance Studio

交大 阿根廷探戈交流社 NCTU Argentine Tango Club

Vamos Studio

台北騷莎舞蹈天地Taipei Salsa Motion

Mandy Salsita Wang

Lia Salsa Shine Girls



Live bands:

Montunos Latin Band

Latin6

【Soy La Ley】古巴爵士樂團 Afro-Cuban Jazz Band

Capoeira Mandinga Taiwan - 台灣卡波耶拉曼丁加

Bloco Força 弗莎巴西打擊樂團

小case - 樂團

Tito tang

Roberto Zayas

Lito gonzales & Celso aponte

Juan el Mariachi

A parade will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. from the Floral Expo to Maji Square. Kid-friendly activities will include pinatas and kickpool.



An after party will be held starting 7 p.m. at Club Triangle. A Bachata and Salsa concert will be performed by Toke D Keda. Tickets purchased in advance are NT$500, while tickets at the door are NT$600.

There will be an Afro/Latin after party at Club Triangle starting at 9 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance are NT$ 300, while tickets at the door are NT$400. The following is the DJ lineup for the event:

DJ P-LaLa

DJ Tutto

DJ Praddmix

DJ Lachino

Dj James

For more information about the events, visit the 2017 Carnaval Taipei website.








