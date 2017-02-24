Oklahoma authorities: Officer kills man outside a city hall

FAIRFAX, Okla. (AP) — A man fatally shot by a northeast Oklahoma police chief died Thursday after he allegedly shot his estranged wife to death on the main street of a small town, then went to a city hall building armed with a rifle.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office said Kenneth Ray Robertson died at a hospital several hours after being shot by Fairfax Police Chief David Bradley in the town of 1,400 people, about 70 miles northwest of Tulsa.

Robertson shot Teresa Robertson inside a business where the woman worked in downtown Fairfax, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Teresa Robertson then ran outside and collapsed.

Kenneth Robertson then went to Fairfax City Hall, where he told employees to contact Bradley, the sheriff's office said. When Bradley arrived, Robertson went outside "screaming and fired two rounds at Chief Bradley," then pointed a gun at another officer as Bradley returned gunfire and shot Robertson, according to the release.

Teresa Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene and Kenneth Robertson died at a hospital. No other people were reported injured.

The early morning incident rattled some longtime residents.

"I'm very surprised. It's scary," area resident Jessika Walters told the Tulsa World.

Walters had rushed downtown to pick up her child from school after hearing about the shooting.

"This was always the little, small, quiet, tight-knit community ... it was just that dream community," she said.