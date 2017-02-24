AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

thru 26, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Honda Classic.

thru 26, Johannesburg — golf, European Tour, Joburg Open.

thru 27, Pune, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 1st test.

thru 26, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Dubai Championships.

thru 26, Rio de Janeiro — tennis, ATP, Rio Open.

thru 26, Delray Beach, Florida — tennis, ATP, Delray Beach Open.

thru 26, Marseille, France — tennis, ATP, Open 13.

thru 25, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, WTA, Dubai Championships.

thru 26, Budapest, Hungary — tennis, WTA, Hungarian Open.

thru 26, Chonburi, Thailand — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGA Thailand.

thru 26, Kvitfjell, Norway — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

thru 26, Crans-Montana, Switzerland — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Afghanistan, 4th ODI.

Nyon, Switzerland — football, Europa League round of 16 draw.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Chiefs, Reds vs. Sharks.

Temecula, California — boxing, Carlos Zambrano vs. Claudio Marrero for Zambrano's interim WBA and vacant IBO featherweight titles.

SATURDAY, Feb. 25

Ireland, Scotland — rugby, Six Nations: Ireland vs. France, Scotland vs. Wales.

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rubgy: Sunwolves vs, Hurricanes, Crusaders vs. Brumbies, Waratahs vs. Force, Cheetahs vs. Lions, Kings vs. Jaguares, Stormers vs. Bulls.

Hull, England — boxing, Gavin McDonnell vs. Rey Vargas for vacant WBC junior featherweight title.

Frisco, Texas — boxing, Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores for Rigondeaux's WBA super bantamweight title.

Birmingham, Alabama — boxing, Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, Feb. 26

London — football, English League Cup final: Southampton vs. Manchester United.

London — rugby, Six Nations: England vs. Italy.

Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Afghanistan, 5th ODI.

MONDAY, Feb. 27

thru March 5, Acapulco, Mexico — tennis, ATP-WTA, Abierto Mexicano.

thru March 5, Sao Paulo —tennis, ATP, Brazil Open.

thru March 5, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — tennis, WTA, Malaysian Open.

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, March 1

Napier, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 4th ODI.

Chonburi, Thailand — boxing, Thammanoon Niyomtrong vs. Go Odaira for Thammanoon's WBA minimumweight title.

THURSDAY, March 2

thru 5, Mexico City — golf, WGC, Mexico Championship.

thru 5, Waterkloof, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Tshwane Open.

thru 5, Singapore — golf, US LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's Champions.

Tokyo — boxing, Shinsuke Yamanaka vs. Carlos Carlson for Yamanaka's WBC bantamweight title.

FRIDAY, March 3

thru 5, Belgrade, Serbia — athletics, European indoor championships.

North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. England, 1st ODI.

thru 5, Las Vegas — rugby, world series, Las Vegas Sevens.

thru 4, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — triathlon, world series.

SATURDAY, March 4

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 5th ODI.

thru 5, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

thru 5, Jeongseon, South Korea — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

thru 8, Bangalore, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 2nd test.

Bangkok — boxing, Nawaphon Kaikanha vs. Juan Hernandez Navarrete for vacant WBC flyweight title.

New York — boxing, Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia for Thurman's WBA and Garcia's WBC welterweight titles.

SUNDAY, March 5

North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. England, 2nd test.

thru 12, France — cycling, Paris-Nice.