Pew: Hispanics before Trump inauguration split on issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pew Research Center survey says more than half of Hispanic immigrants who were neither U.S. citizens nor legal permanent residents said they were concerned about their place in the United States.

The survey showed that 55 percent of foreign-born Hispanics surveyed who do not have a green card said they had serious concerns about their place in America after President Donald Trump's election.

Their concerns were shared by 49 percent of Hispanics who are lawful permanent residents.

But that number changed significantly for Hispanics who are born in the United States or naturalized U.S. citizens.

Fifty-nine percent of U.S.-born Hispanics said they were confident about their place in America, along with 60 percent of U.S. citizens who were foreign-born.

The survey was taken in December and January.