Guatemala threatens to block abortions aboard ship

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's military says it will not allow a Dutch nonprofit organization that performs free abortions aboard a ship in international waters to pick up women in port for the procedure.

Abortion is illegal in Guatemala. In a statement Thursday, the army said it was under instructions from President Jimmy Morales to not allow the activity.

The nonprofit, Women on Waves, travels the globe offering abortion services to women in countries where the procedure is illegal. Spokeswoman Leticia Zenevich says they selected Guatemala as the first country they visited in Latin America because of the strength of its women's organizations.

Zenevich says the boat arrived in the Pacific port of Quetzal on Wednesday and planned to stay five days.